The WNBA draft lottery went down on Sunday, giving the Washington Mystics the number one overall pick. They had the third-best odds to land the top pick. The Indiana Fever, Atlanta Dream and Dallas Wings secured the remaining top-four selections.

The Mystics, who won the WNBA Finals in 2019, went 12-20 this past season after only having franchise star Elena Delle Donne for three games due to back issues. Tina Charles led Washington in Delle Donne’s absence, leading the team in scoring at 23.4 points per game (a career-high) and rebounding with 9.6 boards per game.

Before last season, Washington had made the playoffs in each of the last four seasons. They have not drafted a player in the top five since 2009. The pick could be used to start planning for the future or add more firepower around Delle Donne, Charles and Natasha Cloud.

The Fever have had a top-three pick in each WNBA draft since 2018. They took Lauren Cox third overall in the 2020 draft only to waive her this past July. Indiana took Kysre Gondrezick last draft and has not made the playoffs since 2016.

The Dream had had top four picks the last two years, taking Chennedy Carter in 2019 and Aari McDonald in 2020, who each made the WNBA All-Rookie Team. Atlanta has won single-digit games in each of the past three seasons.

The Wings secured the second pick in the 2021 draft and traded for the first overall pick, taking Charli Collier and Awak Kueir. Collier made the WNBA All-Rookie Team and franchise star Arike Ogunbowale made her first All-Star game, helping Dallas reach the playoffs.

The WNBA Draft will occur in April.