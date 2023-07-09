Washington Mystics and Connecticut Sun lock horns in the WNBA! Catch the WNBA odds series here, featuring our Washington Mystics-Connecticut Sun prediction, odds, pick, and guide on how to watch.

Washington (10-7) edged Indiana Fever 96-88 at home two days ago to put a stop to a two-game losing streak. The Mystics are hoping to get some momentum as they will take this road game at the Mohegan Sun Arena.

Connecticut (13-5) ended their two-game losing streak as they earned a 93-73 demolition against Seattle Storm in their most recent contest. With the game back at home, Connecticut hopes it does not disappoint the Sun fans in attendance.

Here are the Washington Mystics-Connecticut Sun soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

WNBA Odds: Washington Mystics-Connecticut Sun Odds

Washington Mystics: +3 (-116)

Connecticut Sun: -3 (-116)

Over: 158.5 (-116)

Under: 158.5 (-116)

How to Watch Washington Mystics vs. Connecticut Sun

TV: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Stream: WNBA League Pass

Time: 3 PM ET / 12 PM PT

Why Washington Mystics Can Beat Connecticut Sun

Washington enters this game with a record of 10-7 for the campaign. The Washington Mystics are averaging 80.5 points on 41.9 percent shooting and allowing 77.4 points on 41.2 percent shooting. The Mystics stood fourth in the WNBA playoff picture, occupying the third spot in the East behind New York Liberty and today's hosts.

Washington escaped with an eight-point win over Indiana at home for just their second win in the last five games. Against the Fever, Washington maintained the script. The Mystics pounded 55 points in the first half to end the first two quarters with a 15-point lead going into the halftime break. Indiana outscored them 48-41 in the second half, but Washington got the victory in front of the fans. Brittney Sikes finished the game with 29 points, five rebounds, and two assists while Ariel Atkins provided 26 points, 10 rebounds, and three assists on 62% shooting and 90% conversion from the line. Tianna Hawkins was the next-highest scorer with 10 points, six rebounds, and five assists.

The Washington Mystics are breathing down the neck of their opponents as they are attempting to narrow the gap to the Sun. They are currently beaming in confidence with two significant victories against the likes of Dream and Sky in their last six, besides having a record of 6-4 in the last 10 matches.

A mediocre record away from home will need improvement so that they can do good for their playoff prospects. Washington has a 4-5 record on the road, including an active three-game losing streak against New York, Atlanta, and Dallas.

Elena Delle Donne is averaging 19.5 points and 6.3 rebounds, while Ariel Atkins is averaging 13.1 points and 2.6 assists. Brittney Sykes is the third double-digit scorer at 12.2, and Shakira Austin is collecting 7.8 rebounds per match. Natasha Cloud also posts averages of 11.0 points and 6.1 assists. As a team, the Washington Mystics are shooting 31.8 percent from beyond the arc and 84.3 percent from the free throw line.

There are a few injury concerns for Washington. Kristi Toliver and Shakira Austin are out while Elena Delle Donne and Natasha Cloud are monitored day-to-day.

Why Connecticut Sun Can Beat Washington Mystics

The Connecticut Sun has been one of the teams to beat in the regular season with the level they have played, so far. Having played in 18 matches, they have managed to end up on the right side of the result on 13 occasions while losing the rest of the fixtures.

Connecticut did in bouncing back after an eight-point loss to New York and an 18-point deficit against the Las Vegas Aces. In their latest fixture against Seattle Storm, Connecticut exploded for 29 points in the first quarter and 57 in the first half, compared to Seattle's six-point conversion in the first quarter and 24 after two. The Storm had no chance to recover in the match, as the Sun connected on 50% of their two-pointers, sank nine out of 13 threes, and was almost perfect in the charity stripe (16 for 17). Six players scored in double digits for the Sun, with Alyssa Thomas and DeWanna Bonner jointly leading the team with 16 points each and 12 combined rebounds.

Connecticut has a dominant home record of 6-3 and they are hoping to continue their winning ways at Uncasville. In the last six matches at home, they have had a slight blip with just three wins in six appearances. The Connecticut Sun are shooting 35.7 percent from beyond the arc and 76.7 percent from the free throw line. The Connecticut Sun allowing 29.7 percent shooting from deep and is grabbing 34.7 rebounds per game

The Connecticut Sun is averaging 84.4 points on 44.6 percent shooting and allowing 79.2 points on 42.6 percent shooting. The Sun has four players who average north of 10 points per game. DeWanna Bonner is averaging 17.6 points and 4.8 rebounds, while Brionna Jones is averaging 15.9 points and 2.4 assists. Alyssa Thomas is the third double-digit scorer and is almost averaging a triple-double, pouring in 14.8 points, 9.9 rebounds, and 8.1 assists. Tiffany Hayes is grabbing 2.8 rebounds.

Brionna Jones has been absent from the team since June 24 while DiJonai Carrington is reported as a day-to-day.

Final Washington Mystics-Connecticut Sun Prediction & Pick

Connecticut will make a strong effort at home and preserve their good record in front of the Sun fans.

Final Washington Mystics-Connecticut Sun Prediction & Pick: Connecticut Sun -3 (-116), Under 158.5 (-116)