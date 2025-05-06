Two days after the Golden State Valkyries waived Shyanne Sellers, the No. 17 pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft, the Atlanta Dream have picked her up.

The new-look Dream were awarded the rookie via waivers, announcing the move Monday evening via X.

It's a good pickup for the Dream after the Valkyries' seemingly odd choice to cut her. She will join a competitive backcourt corps that still has cuts to make before rosters are finalized on May 15, meaning her spot in Atlanta is far from secure.

Despite Golden State waiving her, Valkyries coach Natalie Nakase was complimentary of the former Maryland Terrapin.

“She picked up everything we asked her to, did everything that we asked. It’s just that I have to choose the best 12 that are going to fit,” Nakase said, via ESPN's Kendra Andrews. “Doesn’t mean it’s the most talented, it means it’s the best 12.”

Valkyries general manager Ohemaa Nyanin also shared her enthusiasm for Sellers after the draft.

“We were surprised that Shyanne was available at 17, and we were super excited about it,” she said. “To be quite honest, there was some chatter in the room as the picks were being called off, and she was still on our board. Her versatility excites us because it just gives us another opportunity to slide her in one position or the other.”

For her part, Sellers expressed her excitement for her new home, writing, “God is GREAT!!! #TheAtlantaTerps” in a post on X. She joins fellow Maryland alumnae Brionna Jones and Shatori Walker-Kimbrough on the Dream. Jones was also on Maryland's staff during Sellers' junior season.

Sellers brings her shooting touch to Atlanta, a team that ranked 11th in the WNBA last season in three-point percentage. She shot 41% from three for Maryland last season, by far the best mark of her career. Overall, she scored 14.4 points and dished out 4.1 assists per game for a Maryland team that went to the Sweet 16 and pushed eventual national runners-up South Carolina to the brink in a four-point loss.