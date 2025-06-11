Allisha Gray is locked in. On Tuesday night, the Atlanta Dream guard dropped 23 points to lead her team past the Indiana Fever in a 77-58 statement win, per SI. With Caitlin Clark missing her fifth consecutive game due to a quad injury, the Dream took control behind Gray’s two-way brilliance.

In the third quarter, she turned defense into offense. Gray picked off a pass, swatted a shot, and buried a three-pointer to cap an 11-0 run. That spurt blew the game wide open, giving Atlanta a double-digit lead that Indiana never threatened. The Dream outscored the Fever 23-9 in that quarter alone.

After the game, Fever head coach Stephanie White was full of praise. “She’s one of my favorite players in the league,” White said. “She’s incredibly talented. She’s gotten better every year.”

But it wasn’t just basketball insiders showing love. Rapper Plies took to X with a shoutout that lit up social media:

“Man @Graytness_15 is a effortless scorer & very rarely takes bad shots!!! Definitely a star in the league!!!! @GamecockWBB 🔥🔥”

🔥it’s lit!!! Thank youuuu!!! https://t.co/a721J8xTtK — Allisha Gray (@Graytness_15) June 11, 2025 Expand Tweet

Gray replied with excitement, posting, “🔥it’s lit!!! Thank youuuu!!!”

Plies followed up with even more praise, calling Gray “an All Star hooper” and “a phenomenal person.” He added, “The ATL got a good one in U!!” To which Gray responded, “💯 I really appreciate this!!”

On a stacked Dream roster, Gray is the one making headlines

The Dream are not short on talent. Offseason acquisitions like Brionna Jones and Brittney Griner added major frontcourt presence to a team already powered by Gray and Rhyne Howard. But it's Gray who has taken the spotlight.

She was recently named Eastern Conference Player of the Month and is currently averaging a career-best 20.4 points per game, sixth-highest in the WNBA. Her shot selection, efficiency, and poise have made her a nightmare for defenses.

“She continues to just allow the game to come to her,” said White. “She’s aggressive to the rim. Her three-point shooting is really good. Great shooters get to the free throw line, she does that. She uses her size well. She plays off her teammates really well. She’s a tough matchup.”

Allisha Gray has now scored 23 or more in five of nine games this season. Whether it’s locking up opponents on defense or catching fire from deep, she’s proving that her game speaks loudly. And judging by the attention she’s getting from hip-hop stars and head coaches alike, people are finally listening.