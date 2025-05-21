The Atlanta Dream have high expectations to start the WNBA season, as they added talent over the offseason to try and take the next step. So far, it looks like things are working out well, and it showed in their recent win against the Indiana Fever, which came down to the wire.

The Dream and Fever will see each other again on May 22, and the game will be taking place at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. It will also be the Dream's season opener, and they unveiled a nice court with the mission to shine a spotlight on women’s sports.

“Today, the Atlanta Dream and Cash App unveiled a first-of-its-kind WNBA statement court that showcases their shared commitment to empowering female athletes,” the statement read. “Designed in partnership with woman-owned streetwear brand Playa Society, the court speaks volumes with ‘Pay Some Respect to Women’s Sports' emblazoned across center court for the Dream’s home opener vs the Indiana Fever on May 22 in State Farm Arena.”

Over the years, women's sports have seen an increase in viewership, and it's a good thing to continue to show them the respect that they deserve.

Playa Society was founded in 2018 by fashion designer Esther Wallace, and her goal is to promote representation for women in sports through bold streetwear. They've partnered with the WNBA since 2021, and the Dream court is set to be a first-of-its-kind extension of the partnership.

Dream looking to start season strong

After losing their opener to the Washington Mystics, the Dream had to go to Indiana and face the Fever days later. They led throughout the entire game except for the final seconds, where the Fever made a push and got a one-point lead after Aliyah Boston split two free throws. The Dream still had enough time to make something happen, and Rhyne Howard was fouled, went to the free throw line, and got them the lead back.

With nine seconds left, the Fever inbounded the ball to Natasha Howard, and as she went up for a layup, Nia Coffey blocked her shot and ultimately helped the Dream get the win.

Clark had another big game as she finished with 27 points and 11 assists, but it was the Dream's frontcourt that helped them get the win, as Brittney Griner finished with 21 points and eight rebounds, and Brionna Jones finished with 19 points and 13 rebounds.