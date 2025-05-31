May 31, 2025 at 9:34 AM ET

The Atlanta Dream pulled off one of the most electrifying performances of the 2025 WNBA season on Friday, rallying from 17 points down to beat the Seattle Storm 94-87 on the road. It was a statement win—driven by a devastating second-half surge from Rhyne Howard and Allisha Gray, who combined for 61 points.

The league’s official account posted the stat line on X, formerly Twitter.

Howard poured in a season-high 33 points along with six rebounds, five assists, and two steals. The former No. 1 overall pick was unstoppable down the stretch, capping her performance with a dagger three-pointer to seal the victory. Gray added a career-best 28 points, knocking down three triples and contributing four rebounds in one of her most complete games of the year.

The Dream looked out of sorts early, trailing by double digits into the third quarter. But a sudden burst flipped the game’s momentum. Gray buried a three to complete an 11-0 run that trimmed Seattle’s lead to two. Moments later, her free throws gave the Dream their first lead since the opening minutes. From there, the duo never looked back.

By the fourth quarter, Atlanta had completely taken over, riding the momentum generated by its top scorers. Howard delivered six of her 33 points in the final three minutes, slamming the door shut on any hope of a Storm rally. The Dream dominated the second half, outscoring Seattle 60-42 while shooting a blistering 55% from the floor. The WNBA captured the moment on X, formerly known as Twitter, posting a clip of the clock winding down as Atlanta completed its stunning comeback on the road.

Howard, Gray and company will next take the court on June 6th, when they face off against the Connecticut Sun in what will be their third straight road game. The Dream enter the matchup with a 5-2 record, currently holding the second-best mark in the Eastern Conference behind the undefeated New York Liberty.