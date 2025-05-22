The Atlanta Dream have big expectations this season, and that should have been known when they went out and signed Brittney Griner in free agency. Through the first two games of the season, her impact has shown on the floor, and she's been everything that the Dream have been hoping her. She's also been a big help to Rhyne Howard, who has struggled with her shooting so far but is still making plays where she can.

After their latest win against the Indiana Fever, Howard was asked about Griner's impact on the team and how she's been able to help.

“Having her on the court with me, I get to take a deep breath because she’s a force on offense and defense,” Howard said.

“She’s going through a lot down [in the paint] and trying to make her job easier, just like she’s trying to make my job easier. It’s great to have her. I feel like we’re going to do a lot of great things this year.

“Stay tuned, it’s going to get better from here.”

Griner finished that game with 21 points and eight rebounds, and the Dream went to her down the stretch when they needed easy buckets. She did foul out, but while she was on the court, her presence was felt.

Brittney Griner showing early impact with the Dream

Through two games, Griner is averaging 19.5 points and 8.0 rebounds, and she's been big for the Dream on both sides of the ball. Griner has always been a dominant force in the paint, but in head coach Karl Smesko's offense, she's been able to stretch the floor and hit shots from the perimeter. On defense, it's hard to get anything at the rim without knowing she might alter or block the shot.

Griner has come up big for the Dream down the stretch of their first two games of the season, and though it's only resulted in one win so far, it's evident that she will be key for the team throughout the year in those situations. After their win against the Fever, Smesko was asked about how Griner has helped the team on the court with her play, as well as her leadership in the huddle.

“She's been a great leader for us, and she's definitely somebody who gives the rest of the team confidence,” Smesko said.

The Dream will continue to lean on Griner this season, and as the team learns how to play around her, things such as Howard's numbers will improve.