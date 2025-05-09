The release of A'ja Wilson's signature Nike A'One sneakers was one of the most anticipated drops of the year. Fans scrambled to get their hands on the limited-edition shoes, only to be greeted with the dreaded “didn't get it” message from Nike's app. As sneakerheads vented their frustrations online, Atlanta Dream star Allisha Gray decided to have a little fun at their expense.

Gray took to Twitter to poke fun at those who missed out on Wilson's kicks, kicking off her playful trolling with a tweet that read, “Well I’m glad y’all can vent to me about the missing of y’all shoes …I’m all ears 😂.” Fans quickly flocked to her replies, sharing their disappointment and desperation. One user posted a meme with the caption, “me when Nike said ‘didn’t get it' 💔.” Gray was quick to reply with a string of laughing emojis, clearly enjoying the chaos.

It didn’t stop there. When one particularly desperate fan tweeted about calling Dick's Sporting Goods to find the shoes—only to be told they couldn't hold them or sell them over the phone—Gray responded with a trolling GIF that perfectly captured the collective heartbreak. Her sense of humor did not go unnoticed, as fans began to join in, laughing at their own misfortune.

Gray even tried to soften the blow, tweeting, “Well on the bright side…at least she got other colorways coming out…just dust yourself off and try again 😂.” Her playful attitude brought a bit of levity to what was otherwise a frustrating experience for many.

When the dust finally settled and a few lucky fans managed to snag their pairs, the 30-year-old shooting guard was quick to show some love. “I see y’all got the shoes!!! So happy for y’all!! 😄,” she tweeted, wrapping up her spree of good-natured trolling.

A'ja Wilson's A'One sneakers have quickly become one of the hottest items in WNBA merchandise, with resales already popping up for more than double the retail price. As fans gear up for the release of additional colorways, it seems Allisha Gray might be ready to jump back in with more playful banter.

For those still waiting to secure their pair, Gray's trolling might just be the perfect mix of humor and hope, reminding everyone that in the sneaker game, sometimes you just have to laugh through the pain.