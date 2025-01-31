Angel Reese made her mother’s birthday unforgettable with a heartfelt surprise that left “Big Angel” in tears. The Chicago Sky forward revealed on her Unapologetically Angel podcast that she had paid off her mother’s mortgage, fulfilling what she called her “biggest goal in life,” per CNN.

“You said that, if your mortgage was paid off, that you would retire, or you (would) pick if you want to work still. So your mortgage today has been paid,” Reese told her mother. The emotional moment caught “Big Angel” off guard as she initially struggled to believe the news before breaking down in tears.

Reese later called the achievement a “dream come true,” emphasizing how much her mother’s hard work inspired her. “You a hardworking woman. You don't need me for no money,” she said. “That’s what I can always say, you ain’t never need me for no money and I love that about you.”

A Rising Star With Family First Values

Reese’s dedication to her family has been a driving force throughout her career. Raised by a single mother, she credits “Big Angel” for shaping her into the person she is today. Her mother, a former UMBC basketball star who later played professionally in Luxembourg, instilled a strong work ethic in her daughter—one that Reese has carried into her WNBA career.

Despite earning just $73,439 in her rookie season—only a fraction of the median salary in the NBA—Reese has made the most of her opportunities. Beyond her WNBA contract, her endorsement deals with major brands like McDonald’s, Reebok, and Reese’s have helped her build financial security at just 22 years old.

Her rookie campaign was nothing short of impressive. She averaged 13.6 points, 13.1 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 1.3 steals per game, finishing second in the WNBA Rookie of the Year race behind Caitlin Clark. But while basketball success is important to her, Reese’s primary motivation remains her family.

“My mom is a single mom. Being able to raise two kids… my mom wouldn’t have been able to pay for college for me and my brother without me being able to get an athletic scholarship,” she said in a past interview. “I’m blessed. My mom don’t have no student loans. My brother graduates in December. So being able to walk away like that, I mean, that’s all I ever wanted in life.”

By paying off her mother’s mortgage, Angel Reese ensured that the woman who sacrificed so much for her family can now enjoy the freedom she deserves.