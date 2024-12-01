Angel Reese reveals that an NBA player gave her money to pay the fine she received back in June. Reese currently plays for the Chicago Sky and in June they played the New York Liberty — the latter winning the championship — when she got ejected from the game. She received a fifth foul and while she was complaining about the referee's call, she was given two technical fouls which resulted in the ejection and fine.

Months later, Reese had Lonzo Ball and his younger brother LiAngelo Ball on her podcast “Unapologetically Angel,” where they spoke about their X exchange and how he would help her out in paying the fine.

“Ref that threw out @Reese10Angel is weak btw… You know who you are (Keep ya money Angel I got you),” Lonzo wrote at the time which Reese responded, “Appreciate you gang!”

“So you gave me $2,000,” Reese said around the 36-minute mark of the podcast. “Do you know how much my fine actually was? It was only $200.”

“I actually hit up Coach Weatherspoon to make sure you got that,” Ball responded. “That's how you know I trusted her, though. I gave her some bread to give to you.”

“I did get it, I appreciate you,” Reese said. “She gave me in cash. I appreciate that.”

Lonzo called the foul a “terrible tech” and he was there himself to witness it. The Chicago Sky and New York Liberty game was the first WNBA game the Chicago Bulls star attended. Before moving onto the next topic, he asked if Reese appealed the call.

“Yeah, but I didn't get my money back. I don't know how,” Reese replied.

Angel Reese Speaks On Caitlin Clark's Rivalry

Reese's rivarly with Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark has revolutionized women's basketball where more eyes are on the sport than ever before. While their competitive natures are quick headline grabs, Reese shares her candid perspective on their relationship.

“I think it's just competition, it's been competition since college,” Reese said during the interview with Complex's Speedy Morman. “Being able to play against Caitlin, I've been playing against Caitlin since we were probably in eighth or ninth grade. We both were really competitive in AAU. I went to Maryland, she went to Iowa so we competed there and then finally being able to compete in the national championship. People don't know the legacy of us being able to play against each other for a really long time.”

While discussions about the rivalry can have negative effects, the Chicago Sky rookie is all about the greater cause — expanding women's basketball.

“Obviously social media is going to put two women against each other,” Reese continued. “I think it's been something that's negative, but also positive. I think it shines light on women's basketball so I'll take that of being able to be the person that gets the hate but I know that at the end of the day I'm growing women's basketball and helping women's basketball.”