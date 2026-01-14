Howard University alumna and rapper Lady London recently appeared on Cam Newton’s “Funky Friday” podcast and it was an interesting experience. ​ An exchange between the two in which Cam Newton described his style as eclectic, but not knowing how to pronounce or spell the word has gone viral, particularly for Lady London’s sheer amusement at it. ​Newton pronounced the word as “nclecta” and Lady London played into the podcast bit perfectly.

Lady London was on Cam Newton’s podcast and asked him how he described his style👀😮‍💨😅 pic.twitter.com/bGuAZRYwHK — IG: olesoul57.2 ♉️ 5/12 (@olesoul57_2) January 10, 2026

“No, no, no, it’s my word,” he said. “Do you want to know what the ‘n’ stand for?

When Lady London answered, Newton gave her some dap and said, “You see where I was going…”

Lady London is known for her upbringing in HBCU culture, even briefly speaking about it in the interview. While at The Mecca, she double-majored in sports medicine and chemistry. She explained her reasoning for attending Howard University in an interview with Revolt TV.

“I was a rambunctious teenager. I went away to school because I was always told I had to go to school..and if I was going to be a part of community it had to be the Black community. So I went to a HBCU. I wanted educational goals but I didn’t think I would come out with so much experience of life. I know there’s like this whole thing where they say like ‘PWIs are the real reality of school because 72% of the world is white. The reality is if you learn how to make it in these communities and at Howard, if you can make it at Howard you can make it anywhere.”

She's achieved accalaim, including from Chicago Sky star Angel Reese. Reese tweeted, “i love lady london so bad.”

Lady London replied, “I love you moreeeeeee”