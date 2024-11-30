Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark's rivalry sparked the resurgence in popularity of women's basketball. The rivals played against each other when Reese was playing for LSU and Clark for Iowa. Their rivarly hit a boiling point during the 2023 NCAA championships when Reese mimicked John Cena's famous “You can't see me” — which Clark also did in a previous game against Reese.

During ComplexCon, Reese was asked what she thinks about the media's portrayal of their rivalry.

“I think it's just competition, it's been competition since college,” Reese said during the interview with Complex's Speedy Morman. “Being able to play against Caitlin, I've been playing against Caitlin since we were probably in eighth or ninth grade. We both were really competitive in AAU. I went to Maryland, she went to Iowa so we competed there and then finally being able to compete in the national championship. People don't know the legacy of us being able to play against each other for a really long time.”

While discussions about the rivalry can have negative effects, the Chicago Sky rookie is all about the greater cause — expanding women's basketball.

“Obviously social media is going to put two women against each other,” Reese continued. “I think it's been something that's negative, but also positive. I think it shines light on women's basketball so I'll take that of being able to be the person that gets the hate but I know that at the end of the day I'm growing women's basketball and helping women's basketball.”

Angel Reese Shares What She Will No Longer Publicize About Her Personal Life

When basketball fans aren't talking about Reese and Clark's rivarly, they want to everything there is to know about her personal life. The 2023 NCAA champion, has a podcast called “Unapologetically Angel” where she and her famous guests such as Mariah The Scientist, Latto, Dwayne Wade, Shaq, and more have stopped by to answer fan's burning questions. Although Reese hosts the show, she is sometimes in the hot seat and several times her relationship status and what she is looking for in her next boyfriend come up. On the third episode with musical artists Latto and Mariah The Scientist, Reese let fans know specifically what she wants her next love interest to look like.

“Nah like, he got to be tall. 6'7″-6'8″, be an NBA player,” Reese shared in the September episode.

She added that there's a reason behind her wanting to date an athlete.

“You don't see a lot of relationships where the woman is just as dominant as the man, where the woman can provide for herself without the man,” she explained. “He has to bring something completely different to the table because there's nothing you can buy me that I can’t buy for myself.”

Reese who is 6'3″ prefers her man taller than her and explained it's more likely to find her specific height requirements in an athlete.

“Probably quality time, and that’s hard too because, well, I only mess with athletes,” she continued. “I'm 6'3″, where am I going to find… I mean, maybe I need to find me a little lawyer who's 6'3″.”

“I usually date basketball players, and the NBA season and the WNBA season, I mean, obviously, it’s different now—my off-season is their season, so I can make that work. But when I was in college, it was a no. I couldn’t go to college games, I couldn’t go to NBA games because it was literally the same season.”

While Reese is seemingly single at the moment, she recently shared that she no longer wants to talk about her romantic prospects online.