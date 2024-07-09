The Chicago Sky ended early July's three-game road trip with an 84-71 loss to the Seattle Storm. However, star rookie forward Angel Reese continued her historical impact by amassing her 13th straight double-double. Fellow Sky teammate and starting guard Marina Mabrey was in awe of Reese's incredible accomplishment.

Reese broke Candace Parker's WNBA record for most consecutive double-doubles in league history, and Marina Mabrey gave the rookie forward high praise.

“I mean, it's a joy to watch,” Mabrey said after the Storm loss. “She's so consistent. She comes in every day and battle and is super physical for a rookie, which is really hard to do. That's usually one of the biggest transitions. And she kind of just jumped in their and got dirty, did all the dirty work, and now it's all paying off for her. And this is just the beginning. I'm excited to see where it goes.”

Angel Reese ended the matchup with 17 points, 14 rebounds, and four steals. Meanwhile, Marina Mabrey finished with 14 points, six assists, and five rebounds. Mabrey is proud of the work Reese is doing, but Reese is just as high on the support she receives from Mabrey and the rest of her teammates. Reese gave credit to her supporters and detailed the honor of being mentioned with WNBA legends.

“I think it's great for me being able to know where I'm at right now, and obviously, I'm not satisfied. I have coaches and teammates around me that believe in me… I'm grateful. I'm blessed and lucky to be named with these amazing players, and I know they've been super nice to me. They've always been helpful and inspiring to me, and I've watched them my entire life,” Reese said after Sunday's game.

Angel Reese, Sky do not plan on slowing down

Reese noted some key positives from Chicago's road trip despite their final loss to the Storm on Sunday. She believes the team can keep improving and achieve greater things.

“I think there were positives. We went 2-1 on the road, being able to endure a long stretch. I'm so proud of our team. I think we fought hard, and I know that 15 in the locker room, we wanted it more than anything. I believe in my sisters through whatever challenges we have,” Reese shared.

One of the week's key improvements centered around Reese's outside shooting, She made her first two career three-pointers in the 88-84 July 5 win over the Storm. She provided insight into her newfound stroke after her impressive showing. Her growing confidence will continue to lead the way as the Sky look to stay in the playoff picture.

“This is what I do. I mean, all I needed was an opportunity. Being able to come to Chicago and being able to be a stretch four and being able to have teammates and coaches around me with confidence. They tell me all the time to shoot it, and a lot of times you'll see in the game I won't shoot it just for my own confidence. I know I can make it because I do it in practice and workouts. But tonight obviously gave me more of a confidence booster going into games knowing that I can make the shots.”