The Chicago Sky took on an intense road rematch against the Seattle Storm on Sunday evening. Rookie forward Angel Reese made WNBA history by amassing her 12th straight doubled-double. Nevertheless, Chicago fell 84-71 after a late push from Seattle. What appeared to be a futile effort from Reese drew an admirable postgame response about her teammates.

“I think there were positives. We went 2-1 on the road, being able to endure on a long stretch. I'm so proud of our team. I think we fought hard, and I know that 15 in the locker room, we wanted it more than anything. I believe in my sisters through whatever challenges we have,” Reese said during the postgame press conference.

Reese “believes in [her] sisters” due to what Chicago was able to accomplish during the three-game road trip. As the rookie mentioned, the Sky won two of their three games across their Atlanta Dream and two Seattle matchups.

Furthermore, Reese gave a powerful two-word response when asked how she and the Sky will bounce back from their Storm loss after a tough officiating day.

“Stay together,” Reese said. “You can't control the officials. [We have to keep] showing up and finish strong.”

Reese certainly showed up and helped her team on Sunday. She finished the game with 17 points and 14 rebounds. Reese made WNBA history in the process, breaking Candance Parker's record for most consecutive double-doubles (12). Despite being one to focus on team success, Reese could not help but note the awesomeness of being mentioned with legends like Parker and others.

Angel Reese gives respect to legends after making WNBA history in Sky-Storm game

Like Reese, Candace Parker was once a force for the Chicago Sky. She played two of her last three seasons with the Chicago in 2021 and 2022 before retiring after her 2023 season with the Las Vegas Aces. Reese gave Parker the ultimate respect after breaking her double-double record.

“She's the GOAT. I've had conversations with her family, her mom. I talked to them before I even came to Chicago and built that relationship before. I've always respected ‘CP3,' and I've tried to take some things from her game and add it to mine. Being able to be named with a Hall of Famer like that is [special to me],” Reese said.

Reese gave more respect to other WNBA legends such as Lisa Leslie who have achieved similar feats as well as praising her coaches and teammates.

“I think it's great for me being able to know where I'm at right now, and obviously, I'm not satisfied. I have coaches and teammates around me that believe in me… I'm grateful. I'm blessed and lucky to be named with these amazing players, and I know they've been super nice to me. They've always been helpful and inspiring to me, and I've watched them my entire life.”

Angel Reese's recording breaking is not done yet. She will go for her 13th straight double-double when the Sky return home to face the Atlanta Dream in another heated matchup on July 10.