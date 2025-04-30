Chicago Sky star Angel Reese is well known for her post game, and for good reason. She averaged a double-double in her spectacular rookie season largely because of her presence in the paint. But with training camp underway, Year 2 on the horizon, and a new head coach at the helm, Reese is ready to take her skill set to the next level.

The Sky's new sideline boss Tyler Marsh has plans for how to transform the team into a serious championship contender, and that includes balancing the roles of his frontcourt stars Reese and Kamilla Cardoso. Reese will now be tapping into different aspects of her game more often, like spacing the floor and knocking down midrange jumpers.

“It's obviously a transition for me,” Reese began. “But I don't mind if it frees up Kamilla [Cardoso]. I know eventually, in the game, if I'm the first post down, I'm ducking in. I know it's going to come.”

Keeping the offense flowing was a problem area for the Sky in the 2024 campaign. The focus on playing down low resulted in a congested paint, which made it easier for defenses to slow them down. Chicago finished the season with the fewest number of 3-pointers taken in the entire league, with 14.9 per game.

“I'm still doing my post work, but I've come with more this year,” she said. “I've got to be able to shoot the midrange shot, 10-15 feet, be able to shoot the 3, the 2 consistently. I work every day on it, so I've got to take the shots.”

To his credit, Marsh has recognized the issue and is incorporating his ideas to help keep the Sky's offense from stagnating.

“A huge point of emphasis for us has been how to maintain and create space, whether that's for the perimeter players or for the post players,” Marsh said. “Once we've established that, we'll get to how we work them inside.”

Marsh believes his ideas will not only benefit Cardoso's play, but they'll also help Reese shift into a more well-rounded player. And the 22-year-old agrees with her coach.

“What's the point of me working on it if I'm not going to take the shot?” Reese concluded. “The best thing is just to have great teammates and coaches around you that put confidence in you. And I'm a pretty confident person, so I think it's going to be pretty easy.”

Reese will have her first chance to put the new skills to the test when the Sky take on the Lynx in preseason action on May 6.