The Indiana Fever have stumbled over the second half of the season as Caitlin Clark has sat out most of the way with a groin injury. But with playoff positioning at stake, Clark appears to have taken another step closer to a return.

As the Fever get set to play the Phoenix Mercury on Tuesday, Clark is playing with the team's second unit in full-court drills at shoot-around, Chloe Peterson of the Indianapolis Star reported.

Caitlin Clark is running with the Fever backups in their full-court 5-on-0 this morning: pic.twitter.com/2Wfk4WZSDV — Chloe Peterson (@chloepeterson67) September 2, 2025 Expand Tweet

Clark is still out on Tuesday, according to the team's injury report, so don't get too excited just yet. Her running with the reserves is usually an indication, however, that the injured starter is ramping back up to game action. The Fever have three more regular season games after Tuesday, beginning Friday night at home against the Chicago Sky.

Fever coach Stephanie White has been candid about Clark's progress, updating fans on her build-up while stressing that the team is approaching the situation with an abundance of caution. Remember, the Fever aren't looking for Clark to only help them to a championship this year. The team has eyes on competing for titles for years to come.

“I want to see her in practice, live in practice. I want to see her continue to work to not just build endurance, but to be able to handle contact 94 feet as it's going to be in-game, and to be able to do that and sustain it from an endurance standpoint, and that's going to take multiple practices to make sure that there's no regression,” White said last week, according to Peterson.

Clark last played on July 15 and the Fever are 9-9 in her absence. That may not sound terrible, but that includes losses to non-playoff teams like the Washington Mystics, Dallas Wings and Los Angeles Sparks. With the middle of the WNBA standings so compact, those three games alone could prove the difference between Indiana finishing as low as eighth or as high as fifth.