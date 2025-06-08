Angel Reese reacts to Allen Iverson’s support

Chicago Sky forward and WNBA star Angel Reese has a fan in former NBA guard Allen Iverson. While Reese has never met Iverson, the two have something in common. The Sky forward is carrying on the tradition of working with Reebok shoes, like Iverson did when he played in the NBA.
In recent days, Iverson spoke highly of Reese and not just because of her footwear.
“I love everything about her,” Iverson said, per People Magazine. “I love what she stands for. She reminds me of my little sister. She's dope to me. She reminds me of myself hoop wise and on a personal level too.”
Reese says she is proud to have Iverson's support.Article Continues Below
“I love Allen Iverson,” Reese said, per CBS Sports. “He has that mentality of a dog, he's a killer. No matter what he goes out there and gives his all every night and that's what I try to do, good or bad, I always try to give my all. It's always great to have him in my corner.”
The Sky star is one of several WNBA players playing today to have her own signature shoe.
“We've already kicked off the design process, and it means the world to me to have Reebok's full support and confidence with this shoe and overall partnership,” Reese said. “A signature shoe has always been a dream of mine, and I want all the young girls out there to remember that anything is possible.”
Reese and her Sky team are 2-5 this season in the WNBA.
Angel Reese is back on the floor for the Sky, following an injury last season
Reese is back in the lineup for the Sky this year, after suffering a season ending injury last year. The Sky forward was getting double-doubles basically every night in her rookie season, before getting hurt.
This year, Reese is averaging nine points a game. She is also grabbing 12.3 rebounds a contest, once again leading her club in that category. Reese is also leading the WNBA in rebounds so far this year.
The Sky are hoping to pick up some wins and turn around their season. Chicago started out the year with four straight losses, but have won two of their last three games.
Chicago next plays the undefeated New York Liberty on Tuesday.