Angel Reese reacts to Allen Iverson’s support

Chicago Sky forward and WNBA star Angel Reese has a fan in former NBA guard Allen Iverson. While Reese has never met Iverson, the two have something in common. The Sky forward is carrying on the tradition of working with Reebok shoes, like Iverson did when he played in the NBA.

In recent days, Iverson spoke highly of Reese and not just because of her footwear.

“I love everything about her,” Iverson said, per People Magazine. “I love what she stands for. She reminds me of my little sister. She's dope to me. She reminds me of myself hoop wise and on a personal level too.”

Reese says she is proud to have Iverson's support.

“I love Allen Iverson,” Reese said, per CBS Sports. “He has that mentality of a dog, he's a killer. No matter what he goes out there and gives his all every night and that's what I try to do, good or bad, I always try to give my all. It's always great to have him in my corner.”

The Sky star is one of several WNBA players playing today to have her own signature shoe.

“We've already kicked off the design process, and it means the world to me to have Reebok's full support and confidence with this shoe and overall partnership,” Reese said. “A signature shoe has always been a dream of mine, and I want all the young girls out there to remember that anything is possible.”