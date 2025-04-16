Angel Reese certainly knows how to make an announcement. The Chicago Sky star took to social media to share that she recently became a homeowner and sweetly celebrated the personal milestone alongside her mom.

“They said, ‘She need to cover up,' so I went cover on VOGUE,” she posted on X, formerly Twitter. They said, ‘She can't afford her rent,' so I went and bought a house. Thank yaaaa.”

Reese also tweeted out “God is so good” with the news. She was also taking a direct shot at past criticisms she's received for revealing that she struggled to cover her rent with her WNBA rookie salary.

The Maryland native's message was attached to a fan's tweet of a photo with Reese holding a large key that she originally posted as an Instagram story. The picture included the words “retired my momma” and “became a homeowner” next to two green check marks, followed by the statements “knocked off 2 BIG things off my vision board in the first 4 months of the new year” and “all at 22. So blessed.”

Reese received supportive messages from all over social media, including from her mother. The young phenom's mom also chimed in, tweeting the same picture and simply saying, “Congratulations Baby Girl!!!” Reese then added a sweet “love you mommy!” in response.

The former LSU standout's homeownership post came a few months after sharing that she paid off her mother's mortgage and helped her retire. In January, Reese brought “Mama Angel” on her podcast “Unapologetically Angel” and surprised her with the news on her birthday.

“Before we sing Happy Birthday, you said that if your mortgage was paid off that you would retire or you won't work,” Reese began. ” You ain't got to worry about your mortgage no more, and if you want to still work … you can keep yourself busy.”

Reese finished the gesture by saying, “That was my biggest goal in life to retire you and pay your mortgage.”

The rising second-year pro signed a four-year rookie contract with the Sky worth $324,383 total. Reese also had one of the highest NIL valuations of any college athlete and has racked up more sponsorships since, setting her net worth at around $2 million.