Angel Reese is reaching new heights in just her second year in the WNBA. The Chicago Sky star hit a milestone in their 78-66 victory over the Connecticut Sun with her 11-point, 13-rebound, 11-assist triple-double, marking the first of her career and second of the season overall. Now, the 23-year-old is primed to keep diversifying her game.

“I just want to be unstoppable,” Reese said post-game. “I want to get to a point where it's hard to guard because they have to guard the pass, they have to guard the shot.”

Reese is known for being a double-double machine in points and boards, recently becoming the fastest player in W history to reach the 30 mark, while averaging only 2.7 assists on the season. But after the June 15 win over Connecticut, she's more than ready to continue adding aspects to her game.

“I think some of the best players in the world, if their shot is not falling, they find other ways to get the team together and stay involved.”

Reese went on to describe how operating with the ball in her hands has always been within her skill set.

“I've kind of been a passer all my career. I came out of high school as the No. 1 wing, and I'm trying to get back to that. Trying to get back to being super versatile,” she explained. “I'm still figuring it out, but I have patience. Obviously, [against the Sun] it came up big.”

Reese wasn't done celebrating, taking to X, formerly Twitter, after the game to hype up her achievement with a “DUBS IN THE CHATTT” response to an ESPNW tweet.

DUBS IN THE CHATTT. 🤪 https://t.co/ZzlhsWdWHM — Angel Reese (@Reese10Angel) June 15, 2025

Angel Reese's triple-double joins Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark as the only two of the 2025 WNBA season so far. The former LSU standout will have another chance to show off what's in her bag when the Sky hit the court versus the Washington Mystics on June 17 for their last attempt at a Commissioner's Cup victory.