The ongoing feud between the WNBA and Unrivaled has been highlighted by Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese and WNBA fans.

While the feud isn't about any player, it is about the money. That alone has allowed Unrivaled to put pressure on the WNBA. In an article by Athlon Sports, Reese spoke out on the low salaries within the league.

“They ain't got the money for us just yet,” Reese said. “But it's coming. It's coming…It's a lot. There's a lot that goes into it. But it's coming, trust me it's coming.”

“I got to get in the meetings, because I'm hearing, if y'all don't give us what we want, we sitting out.”

Some of the meetings Reese is referring to would be the collective bargaining agreement in 2026. In those negotiations, the league will vouch for higher salaries, considering Unrivaled has offered seven figures to specific players.

Not to mention, they have more amenities than what the WNBA currently has.

Even the players have been outspoken on that front. It has put more pressure on the WNBA, and someone like Reese is making that point known.

Sky's Angel Reese has a simple solution for WNBA salaries

Although Reese wants herself and her fellow competitors to be paid more, it's not that easy. However, the 2026 WNBA CBA will be a major step forward.

Furthermore, the players have had support from the NBAPA with certain discussions. This could be a pivotal point in the league's trajectory.

Players like Reese, Caitlin Clark, and now Paige Bueckers are fueling a new era of the WNBA. They might be the catalysts to put the league on the worldwide map.

No matter what happens, the more pressure on the WNBA, the better. It might force them to look at what a league like Unrivaled is providing to the players.

After all, majority, if not all of the players in Unrivaled are from the league. They understand the pay discrepancy, as well as the amenities that Unrivaled has, that the WNBA doesn't have.

Those will be brought to the negotiating table, as well as increased salaries.

While the league is a business, keeping the players happy while creating a profit will be beneficial for all sides. Luckily for the players, Reese has been extremely vocal about the situation.

That alone could be a catalyst for increased salaries. However, with the negotiations a year away, plenty of work can happen between now, and 2026.