Angel Reese made WNBA history with her performance during Sunday's matchup between the Chicago Sky and Minnesota Lynx.

In 37 minutes of action, Reese finished with a stat line of 16 points, 17 rebounds, six assists, and a block. She shot 7-of-16 from the field and 2-of-2 from the free-throw line.

Her rebounding talent continues to be unique in the league. But this latest performance saw her achieve her fifth consecutive game of securing 15 or more rebounds. This had her make WNBA history by having the longest streak in this statistic, per StatMuse.

What's next for Angel Reese, Sky

Despite Angel Reese's historic rebounding efforts, the Sky were unable to pull off an upset as they lost 80-75 to the Lynx.

The Sky even had a 24-10 lead over the Lynx after the first quarter, which makes the loss sting even more. Minnesota responded with 28 points in the second quarter, maintaining control for the remainder of the game.

Turnovers played a big role in the contest as Chicago committed 13 turnovers. This was in contrast to just eight from Minnesota, who showcased discipline down the stretch as they made great plays on both sides of the ball. The visitors were also inefficient with their shot selection, only converting 37.2% of their total attempts.

Five players scored in double-digits on Chicago's behalf, including Reese. Rachel Banham led the team in scoring with 20 points on 7-of-13 shooting overall, including 6-of-10 from beyond the arc. Elizabeth Williams came next with 12 points and seven rebounds, Michaela Onyenwere had 11 points and eight rebounds, while Ariel Atkins provided 11 points and six assists.

Chicago fell to a 5-12 record on the season, holding the fifth spot of the Eastern Conference standings. They are 2.5 games behind the Washington Mystics and 3.5 games behind the Indiana Fever.

The Sky will look to bounce back in their next matchup, being on the road. They face the Mystics on July 8 at 11:30 a.m. ET.