The Chicago Sky are on the verge of signing one of the greatest players in its franchise history. Despite not making the playoffs, Chicago is coming off an encouraging 2024 season. In particular, the rookie duo of Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso showed flashes of being a dominant frontcourt in the near future. And now it looks like this team will get a considerable boost in the form of Liberty point guard Courtney Vandersloot.

The former Sky point guard is coming off leading New York to its first-ever WNBA championship. Vandersloot is one of the greatest players in Chicago Sky history and, even at 35, has shown that she has a loft left in the tank. According to WNBA reporter Annie Costabile, the all-time great is expected to sign with the Sky as an unrestricted free agent. The move adds a much-needed veteran to a relatively young roster.

Courtney Vandersloot can elevate the Sky's young stars

Vandersloot has averaged 10.0 points, 6.6 assists, and 3.2 rebounds per game over her fourteen-year career. During this time, Courtney has racked up various accolades. These include being both a five-time WNBA All-Star and All-WNBA selection, a seven-time WNBA assists leader, a six-time WNBA Peak Performer, and a two-time WNBA champion.

One of those titles came in 2021 for the Chicago Sky, where Vandersloot led the league in assists by a huge margin. Last season, the former Gonzaga Bulldog was the starting point guard for the Liberty. Vandersloot averaged 6.4 points and 4.8 assists. While that production was a dip for her, it was in large part due to New York altering its offense, where it started to revolve more around Sabrina Ionescu as the primary ball-handler.

With Vandersloot assuming Chicago's starting point guard role, she should be putting up her usual production. And if she's past her prime on the floor, the legendary point guard's presence will significantly help the Sky. Chicago ranked second-last in assists in the WNBA this past season. That stat is now primed to skyrocket.

Overall, this would be a terrific reunion for the franchise and one of its best players ever. Vandersloot played twelve years in Chicago en route to a career bound to end in the Hall of Fame. It's fitting that she continues to build on her legacy in the Windy City.