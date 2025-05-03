WNBA preseason got underway on Friday, and one game in particular that drew attention was the Chicago Sky taking on the Brazilian national team at LSU’s home arena. It was significant for the fact that it was a homecoming for Sky players Angel Reese and Hailey Van Lith, the latter of whom scored her first WNBA basket during their preseason game.

Hailey Van Lith scored her first WNBA basket during preseason when she isolated on the right side of the court and drove the ball in, finishing at the rim and absorbing contact for the and-one. Preseason stats don’t officially count, but that was the first of what’s sure to be many for the incoming Sky rookie guard.

Van Lith was selected by the Sky with the No. 11 overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft. She improved her draft stock after a stellar year at TCU during the 2024-25 season. Van Lith transferred to TCU after an up and down season at LSU. But even with that lone year at LSU not quite going the way she envisioned, Van Lith admitted that it prepared her for the WNBA in terms of the mentality needed for the pros.

During the early days of Sky training camp, Hailey Van Lith has found a ‘big sister’ of sorts in former LSU teammate Angel Reese. In the Sky’s 89-62 blowout win against the Brazilian national team, Van Lith finished with a balanced stat line of seven points, three rebounds, five assists and one steal in 13 minutes of play. She shot 1-of-2 from the field and a perfect 5-of-5 from the free-throw line.

The Sky were led by Reese’s game-high 15 points to go along with ten rebounds, one assist and two steals in 17 minutes. Veteran guard Kia Nurse, whom the Sky signed as a free agent in the offseason, added 11 points.