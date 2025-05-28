Basketball fans are hyped over the NBA Playoffs, and rightfully so. The dazzling clashes between the New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers have been so exciting and entertaining that even stars from the WNBA's Connecticut Sun are getting in on the fandom action. Tina Charles was among the players who offered their Game 4 predictions when asked before their game against the Dallas Wings.

“Knicks! What you mean, ‘Knicks or Pacers?'” Sun icon Charles exclaimed without hesitation, jokingly offended by the question. “You already know who I'm going with, man! You already know!”

Guard Bria Hartley followed with her pick, quickly saying, “Ooh, Knicks, of course. I'm a New Yorker!” Olivia Nelson-Ododa came next, mulling over the two teams for a moment before answering, “Pacers.”

Article Continues Below

Jacy Sheldon explained the thought process behind her prediction, responding, “I got too many friends from New York, so I'm going to go with the Knicks,” with a laugh. Lastly, Haley Peters summed up the reasoning for her choice with a simple, “I'm from New Jersey. Knicks.”

The @ConnecticutSun predictions are in for who they got in Game 4 of the @NBA Eastern Conference Finals predictions: Knicks or Pacers 👀 pic.twitter.com/r6WvsFxWCW — WNBA (@WNBA) May 27, 2025 Expand Tweet

Except for Nelson-Ododa, the Sun players asked are overwhelmingly behind the Knicks' comeback attempt. New York is attempting to even the Eastern Conference Final series, while Indiana is aiming to take a 3-1 lead.