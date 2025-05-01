Arike Ogunbowale is the best player on the Dallas Wings. Paige Bueckers is the 2025 No. 1 overall pick with an extremely bright future. However, who will emerge as the Wings' X-factor?

This past offseason, the Wings acquired DiJonai Carrington, a player who earned the 2024 Most Improved Player of the Year Award with the Connecticut Sun. She also finished fourth in WNBA Defensive Player of the Year voting.

Carrington is known for her defensive prowess. However, she recorded a career-high 12.7 points per game in 2024. With the Wings, Carrington was recently seen shooting in the same group as Ogunbowale and Bueckers, something that suggests she is on track to becoming a trusted offensive option.

It seems as if she is on the verge of becoming a potential two-way star. As a result, DiJonai Carrington is the Dallas Wings' 2025 X-factor.

What DiJonai Carrington brings to Wings

Carrington may end up having the best offensive season of her career in 2025. Bueckers and Ogunbowale will command most of the defensive attention, something that should give her quality looks. Maddy Siegrist is also a reliable scoring threat, so defenses will need to focus on her as well.

Carrington could thrive as a No. 3 or No. 4 scoring option. And as mentioned, she will provide quality defense.

As for her offensive game, Carrington was rather inefficient with her shot last year. She shot just 40.3 percent from the field and 25 percent from deep. Still, she was given more opportunities, which means she was earning the trust of her team.

Carrington shot over 37 percent from beyond the arc in 2023. She has displayed the ability in the past to score at a more consistent level.

Playing in the Wings' offense is only going to help her production. Between her offensive potential and elite defensive play, DiJonai Carrington has a realistic opportunity to enjoy a great 2025 campaign.