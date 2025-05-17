The Dallas Wings' 2025 WNBA opening night game against the Minnesota Lynx did not go as planned. While all the attention was on Paige Bueckers' professional debut, Wings center Teaira McCowan turned heads for all the wrong reasons.

The 28-year-old center started her seventh season in the league on Friday night, including her fourth with the Wings. However, due to the team's significant roster changes over the offseason, she received just five minutes in the game. Once the final horn sounded, McCowan was seen rushing into the locker room during the team's final huddle by Dallas reporter Landon Thomas.

Teaira McCowan walks to the locker room right after the Dallas Wings season opener ended while the team is still in a huddle on the court. McCowan played under five minutes tonight.#WNBA | @WingsBulletin pic.twitter.com/xi6EYiuf5B — Landon Thomas (@sixfivelando) May 17, 2025 Expand Tweet

After starting 38 of her 39 games in 2024, McCowan came off the bench in the season opener. She practically fell entirely out of the rotation as the Wings used a frontcourt rotation of Myisha Hines-Allen, Maddy Siegrist and NaLyssa Smith. Siegrist played a team-high 31 minutes off the bench, notching 11 points and two rebounds.

The 99-84 blowout played a factor, but McCowan's play style was simply ineffective against the 2024 runner-ups. The plodding 6-foot-7 center could not keep up with the Lynx's small-ball approach. Without Alanna Smith, Cheryl Reeve started the quicker Jessica Shepard while giving Napheesa Collier a lot of minutes at center. McCowan was run off the court by Minnesota's fast-paced style as soon as she stepped onto the court.

Lynx spoil Paige Bueckers' Wings debut

Most fans tuned into the game to see Bueckers' WNBA opening act, but ended up witnessing a dominant performance from the Lynx. The game was tied at halftime, but Minnesota burst out of the gates in the second half to blow it wide open in the third quarter.

In typical fashion, Lynx stars Napheesa Collier and Courtney Williams led the way. Collier dropped 34 points while Williams added 24, giving the duo 58 of the team's 99 total points. Only two other Minnesota players reached double figures, but it was more than enough to blow past the new-look Wings.

Bueckers did not do a lot of scoring, ending the game with 10 points on 3-for-10 shooting, but she eased her way onto the scene with a well-rounded performance. She added a team-high seven rebounds with two assists and one block. Arike Ogunbowale led Dallas with 16 points, while the recently acquired DiJonai Carrington added 15.