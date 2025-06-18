Arike Ogunbowale, alongside Paige Bueckers, led the Dallas Wings to a commanding 80-71 victory over the newly established Golden State Valkyries on Tuesday night. The Wings, currently last in the Western Conference, got what was their second victory of the season, and their first at the Chase Park Center. While a good reason for jubilation, Ogunbowale might remember this game more for what happened in its aftermath.

Legendary UConn coach Geno Auriemma, who was in attendance, greeted the 28-year-old guard after the game, giving her a chance to officially close out a “beef” that began back when she was in high school.

“Dapped up Geno after the game. the beef is officially over 😭😂,” she wrote on X.

Following the Wings' victory, a beaming Ogunbowale walked up to Auriemma. The two exchanged words as the UConn coach appeared to congratulate her, before the player walked towards the tunnel. The ‘beef' seemingly originates from a past X(formerly Twitter) exchange between the two.

Back in 2014, when a 17-year-old Ogunbowale was finalizing her top-5 college choices, she had tweeted a list of colleges as her top-5 preferences. The list did not include the UConn Huskies. Just 14 minutes later, Auriemma had tweeted seemingly in response, suggesting that he had no interest in recruiting Ogunbowale.

“Stay tuned for my list of the 5 players I saw the past 7 days that I have zero interest in recruiting…. #whatajoke,” he wrote. Auriemma did not explicitly state Ogunbowale's name, but not much was left to deduce. Following this, Ogunbowale initially got revenge in the 2018 NCAA tournament, when her step-back 3-pointer eliminated Auriemma's Huskies in the Final Four. The Notre Dame star then led her team to the national title, subsequently joining the Dallas Wings.

Now, however, the seemingly more-than-a-decade-long beef has officially come to an end. Of course, Ogunbowale has plenty on her plate. The 5th overall pick of the 2019 draft had 19 points, six assists, and three steals for the Wings. However, the win only brings them up to 2-11 for the season.

They were 1-9 after the first 10 games, making it the franchise's worst start to a WNBA season since 2012.