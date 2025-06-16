The Dallas Wings held practice on Monday ahead of their upcoming Tuesday night matchup against the Golden State Valkyries. Arike Ogunbowale — who did not practice Sunday due to an illness — returned on Monday and will seemingly be available for Tuesday's game barring any unforeseen circumstances. Maddy Siegrist, however, did not practice as she continues to deal with a knee injury.

Siegrist was a late addition to Friday's injury report against the Las Vegas Aces and was ultimately ruled out with the aforementioned knee injury. She attended practice on both Sunday and Monday, but did not participate. After practice on Monday, the Wings announced that Siegrist has been diagnosed with an anterolateral tibial plateau fracture in her right knee. Surgery is not expected to be required, though, and Siegrist will likely return to the Wings later this season.

Ogunbowale's return to practice is encouraging, though. Dallas is hoping to earn its second victory of the season on Tuesday night, something that would have been especially challenging without Ogunbowale.

The Wings are still going to be short-handed, however. In addition to Siegrist's expected absence, Tyasha Harris remains out as she will miss the season due to a knee injury of her own. Additionally, Luisa Geiselsoder and Teaira McCowan are currently participating in EuroBasket.

The recent trade for Li Yueru will help matters, though. The Wings acquired Yueru in a deal with the Seattle Storm on Saturday. With Wings centers McCowan and Geiselsoder away from the team, Yueru will provide a pivotal boost.

Dallas will enter the contest with a lackluster 1-11 record. Golden State — the league's latest expansion team — holds a 5-5 record up to this point in the '25 campaign. The Wings' record may not suggest it, but they will have a realistic chance of getting the job done at home on Tuesday night. With Arike Ogunbowale likely to play and Paige Bueckers performing at a high level in her rookie season, perhaps Dallas will take care of business.

Tip-off is scheduled for 8 PM EST.