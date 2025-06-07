ARLINGTON, TX — The Dallas Wings will lose two important players to EuroBasket soon as Teaira McCowan will play for Turkey and Luisa Geiselsoder will play for Germany. Wings head coach Chris Koclanes addressed the situation before Friday night's game against the Los Angeles Sparks, even going as far as to hint at a potential roster addition.

“You’ve seen us tinker with all sorts of different lineups,” Koclanes told reporters. “With Maddy (Siegrist) playing the four, been playing a lot of three here in the last couple games with Paige (Bueckers) and Ty (Harris) out… Just exploring all different combinations, playing a little smaller… We will see if we qualify for a hardship. We might go under nine at some point if those two (McCowan and Geiselsoder) are leaving so might be adding someone to the roster here, we will see.”

The hope is that Paige Bueckers can return from injury soon. Tyasha Harris' injury remains uncertain, however. Even when both players return, though, Dallas will be without McCowan (departing for EuroBasket on June 7) and Geiselsoder (departing for EuroBasket on July 14) for multiple weeks.

If the Wings do qualify for a hardship contract they will be able to bring in an additional player. Many teams around the WNBA are set to be impacted by EuroBasket departures, though, so the pursuit of available players will be crowded along the way.

The Wings will need to add center depth amid McCowan and Geiselsoder's absences. Dallas is willing to play small-ball at times, but that strategy cannot be the only solution. Myisha Hines-Allen has been starting games at center, but she is only 6'1″. Dallas needs to add more size to the roster given the circumstances.

It will be interesting to see what roster moves the Wings end up making as they prepare for the departures of Teaira McCowan and Luisa Geiselsoder.