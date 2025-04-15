Dallas Mavericks star Anthony Davis welcomed Paige Bueckers to Dallas after the star guard was selected first overall by the Dallas Wings on Monday night. Another Mavs star, Kyrie Irving, also shared a message for Bueckers on Tuesday, via the Dallas Wings.

“Peace Paige,” Irving said. “I just wanted to take the time now to congratulate you on being drafted and especially to the Dallas Wings. I'm so excited for your journey ahead… So happy and proud of you. The way you carried yourself throughout all your obstacles and challenges. And more so proud that you were able to turn the page on the chapters of this story that you're writing. I'm so happy that you're going to be right down the street.

“I know the city is happy, I know that the state is happy and I know that the women's game is only going to get better with you in it.”

The Wings' future is bright with Arike Ogunbowale and Paige Bueckers leading the way. Fans are excited to say the least.

How good will Bueckers be at the WNBA level? Irving believes Bueckers can be one of the “greats”.

“And I feel like you're going to be one of the greats that we will be talking about when you're done playing,” Irving continued. “So just want to give a shout out to your family and all those that support you. I pray that you are able to celebrate this because all your hard work has come to fruition and now a new routine begins towards a WNBA championship.

“You know you're always my little sister and just so proud of you. Congratulations Queen.”

The Wings will be one of the most fascinating teams to watch during the upcoming 2025 WNBA season. Paige Bueckers is set to begin the next chapter of her basketball career.