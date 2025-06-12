The Dallas Wings may have lost 93-80 to the Phoenix Mercury on Wednesday night, but Paige Bueckers was unstoppable. The Wings rookie set a new WNBA career-high with 35 points in the defeat. Dallas now holds a 1-10 record, but Bueckers, who had missed four consecutive games before Wednesday's affair, reminded everyone why she was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft. At 1-10, the Wings have work to do, but Bueckers is becoming a leader without question.

“It's challenging but very rewarding in a sense of you being super process-oriented and not result-oriented,” Bueckers said after the game of learning to lead in the WNBA amid the team's adversity. “How we want to have a set of standards, build a culture and have a way we do things and stick to that regardless of wins or losses… Then the results will follow and will come as we continue to stay disciplined in who we are every single day.

“Just trying to lead by example, lead with my voice and just have difficult conversations. Get to know these people on and off the court and continue to build that chemistry… Just like anything in life, it's a journey.”

Paige Bueckers added six rebounds and four assists to go along with a steal and a block. It was an all-around dominant performance for the rookie despite the defeat. The truth of the matter is that Bueckers did not have much help from her teammates.

DiJonai Carrington scored 11 points while Arike Ogunbowale and Luisa Geiselsoder added 10 points each. Ogunbowale, however, went just 2-10 from the field and failed to connect on a three-point attempt. It has been a difficult first 11 games for Ogunbowale.

It was a bittersweet game for Wings fans overall — who were excited to see Bueckers return and play well but also watched yet another loss. Bueckers wants to lead her team to consistent winning ways. However, she was just excited to be back with her team on the floor.

“It feels great… Basketball is a game that I love and this is a group that I love to be around so to be back out there felt great,” Bueckers said. “We're all just trying to get better, we're all just trying to build… As much as we can have as much of the team available, that helps. Yeah, just try to get better.”

How did Paige Bueckers feel from a physical standpoint? After all, she missed four consecutive games (three due to concussion protocol and one due to an illness) before Wednesday's clash.

The guard admitted she felt a bit “winded” after returning from the absence but added that it feels “good to be healthy for the most part.”

Bueckers and the Wings will look to bounce back with a victory on Friday night in Las Vegas against the Aces.