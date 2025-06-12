Paige Bueckers had an impressive first half in her return from injury during the Dallas Wings' matchup against the Phoenix Mercury on Wednesday night.

Bueckers has been on the Wings' sidelines for the last two weeks. She suffered a concussion injury in the May 29 matchup against the Chicago Sky, which kept her out from Dallas' last three games.

Within the first 20 minutes of play against the Mercury, Bueckers lit up the nets with her shot selection in her return. She scored 22 points and secured five rebounds throughout the first half. She shot 8-of-10 from the field, including a perfect 3-of-3 from beyond the arc.

Her scoring explosion was noteworthy because it marked a new career high for the rookie guard, her previous being 21 points. She also made franchise history as she now ranks third in most points in a single half from a Wings rookie.

How Paige Bueckers, Wings played against Mercury

Article Continues Below

Despite Paige Bueckers' scoring efforts in her return from injury, it wasn't enough as the Wings lost 93-80 to the Mercury.

The Wings failed to make a 3-pointer outside of Bueckers, going 0-of-12 from downtown. As a result, they were unable to keep up with the Mercury throughout the course of the game. They also couldn't stop Phoenix's ball movement as they created 23 assists on the 35 total shots they made.

Four players scored in double-digits on Dallas' behalf, including Bueckers. She finished with a stat line of 35 points, six rebounds, four assists, a steal, and a block. She shot 13-of-19 overall, including 5-of-7 from three, and 4-of-5 from the free-throw line. DiJonai Carrington came next with 11 points and eight rebounds, Arike Ogunbowale put up 10 points and four assists, while Luisa Geiseisoder provided 10 points and five rebounds.

Dallas fell to 1-9 on the season, ranking at the bottom of the Western Conference standings. They are 2.5 games behind the Los Angeles Sparks and four games behind the Golden State Valkyries.

The Wings will look to bounce back in their next matchup, being on the road. They face the Las Vegas Aces on June 13 at 10 p.m. ET.