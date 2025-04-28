Luka Doncic recently appeared on an episode of Sundae Conversation with Caleb Pressley. Doncic was asked a number of questions by Pressley, but one specific moment will catch Dallas Wings and even Dallas Mavericks fans' attention.

“Caitlin Clark,” Doncic responded when asked by Pressley who his favorite women's basketball player is.

The Sundae Conversation host followed up by asking Doncic what he thinks about new Wings guard Paige Bueckers — the 2025 WNBA No. 1 overall pick.

“She's okay, I didn't see her play in the women's NBA (yet),” Doncic said.

Pressley did not ask Doncic about being traded from the Mavericks to the Los Angeles Lakers during the interview, but he did make some subtle references to the deal. One of those references surfaced during the conversation about Bueckers.

“She just got drafted,” Pressley said.

“Number one,” Doncic responded.

“Dallas,” Pressley said with a look on his face that made it clear he was thinking about the trade. All Luka could do was laugh at the comment.

For now, Caitlin Clark is still Luka Doncic's favorite women's basketball player. Perhaps that will change after Luka watches Bueckers play in the WNBA, however.

Paige Bueckers is the Wings' next star

Bueckers is Dallas basketball's next big star. The fans in Dallas need some good news following the Doncic trade, as frustration has continued to brew ever since the deal was made official. Excitement is continuing to increase as the Wings — who began training camp on Sunday — prepare for the 2025 WNBA season.

With Arike Ogunbowale and Paige Bueckers leading the way, the Wings should have an opportunity to make a postseason run. The team failed to reach the postseason in 2024, but Dallas is looking to get back on track in 2025. They made a number of roster moves this past offseason which could help the Wings bounce back.