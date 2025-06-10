ARLINGTON, TX — The Dallas Wings are currently 1-9 overall in the 2025 WNBA season. On Tuesday, however, Wings head coach Chris Koclanes revealed that Paige Bueckers — who has missed four consecutive games (three due to concussion protocol and one due to an illness) — is “good to go” for Wednesday's game against the Phoenix Mercury.

Wings HC Chris Koclanes says Paige Bueckers is “good to go” and won’t have any minutes restriction tomorrow against the Mercury.#WingsUp pic.twitter.com/VrB1bLHT5f — Joey Mistretta (@JoeyMistretta_) June 10, 2025 Expand Tweet

“Nope (there won't be a minutes restriction),” Koclanes told reporters after practice on Tuesday. “She's been working behind the scenes so she's good to go and we will be all set for tomorrow.”

Bueckers also spoke to reporters Tuesday. She made it clear that she is excited to return.

“There’s nowhere I’d rather be. Battled some stuff, glad to be back,” Bueckers said. “Excited to keep building, get back on the court.”

With the quick turnaround from the college season to the WNBA campaign, Paige Bueckers acknowledged that the rest could prove to be important.

“There's no better medicine than rest,” the Wings guard said. “So getting sick wasn't ideal, but just to give your body a little bit of a break… The turnaround was fast from the college season to here… I never want to miss games but you try to look at the positives of everything that happened to you. So to be able to get a little bit of down time, I think it did wonders for my body.”

Bueckers was a non-contact participant at practice on Thursday. She ended up being listed as probable for Dallas' game on Sunday against the Minnesota Lynx, but was ultimately ruled out. However, the Wings announced that Bueckers had indeed cleared concussion protocol, but was not playing on Sunday because of an illness.

It seems as if Paige Bueckers will return for Wednesday's Wings-Mercury clash in Phoenix, however. Bueckers is ready to help the team. She's learned a lot about Dallas while watching the Wings over the past four games.

“Just a lot of stuff that happens in the game we can control,” Bueckers said. “And sometimes I feel like we’re our biggest opponent in terms of stuff that we can do to contribute to winning. So coming back, having that perspective on how we can change things. It’s just little things that we can clean up, specifically like turnovers and transition defense are a few things… Just looking how much internally we’re hurting ourselves so it’s definitely stuff that’s fixable.”

The Wings and Mercury will go head-to-head at 10 PM EST on Wednesday night in Phoenix.