The Dallas Wings have an increased level of excitement and attention after selecting UConn star Paige Bueckers with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft. Bueckers has long been considered a generational talent and potential franchise cornerstone. And it appears as if the WNBA ticket market has responded to the Paige Bueckers mania in a Caitlin Clark-like way for Wings games.

One social media user posted a screenshot of aftermarket ticket prices for Washington Mystics home games with a noticeable jump in price when the Wings were in town. Caitlin Clark brought a similar effect last season during her rookie year, and it looks like Paige Bueckers is poised to bring the same demand.

A quick search on TickPick of all Mystics games, including road games, shows another noticeable jump in prices against the Wings. For the first matchup of the regular season between the Mystics and Wings on June 22, the game is labeled as a ‘hot event,’ and is showing tickets for no less than $346.

But amid Bueckers having a similar effect to Clark when it comes to ticket prices, Bueckers is content to pave her own path, as noted in an exclusive interview with ClutchPoints’ Wings reported Joey Mistretta. She noted that she can see the comparisons due to age and draft class, but that she and Clark don’t really play alike at all.

Wings fans have already had one chance so far to see Bueckers on the court during the team’s first preseason game against the Las Vegas Aces. It was a lopsided win for the Aces, but Bueckers was solid in her WNBA debut. She played 23 minutes and finished with ten points on 4-of-7 shooting from the field, 2-of-3 shooting from the three-point line, four rebounds and one assist.

Bueckers slotted in as the starting point guard alongside Arike Ogunbowale in the backcourt. The Wings have one more preseason game, this Saturday against the Toyota Antelopes, a professional team from Japan. Bueckers and the Wings then officially open the 2025 WNBA season on May 16 at home against the Minnesota Lynx.