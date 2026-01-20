Paige Bueckers has gotten buckets all her life — from Hopkins High School to the University of Connecticut and now to the Dallas Wings of the WNBA. Buckets simply follow her wherever she goes, and she's one of the most difficult players to stop when she gets on a roll — just ask the Mist of the Unrivaled basketball league, the team Bueckers and the Breeze demolished on Monday night.

Bueckers was so dominant that the Mist barely stood a chance, trailing the Breeze by double digits heading into the final frame. With the league adopting the Elam ending that the NBA's All-Star Game used from 2020 to 2023, Bueckers had the opportunity to end the game with her team up by 17, 81-64, in the final period.

And with the Wings star waxing hot from the field, she called her shot in semi-transition and drilled a ridiculously difficult stepback jumper from deep midrange over the outstretched arms of Veronica Burton, giving the Breeze an 83-64 victory with her 36th and 37th points of the night.

Considering how electric and composed Bueckers is at the same time for nearly every minute she spends on the court, it's hard to forget that she's only 24 years of age and was recently coming off her rookie campaign in the WNBA with the Wings. The sky truly is the limit for her.

Article Continues Below

Wings star Paige Bueckers, Breeze gain ground in Unrivaled standings

The Breeze started off 2026 on the ideal note, winning their first two games of the new year. But they dropped their next two games heading into MLK Day, which made their convincing win over the Mist that much more important.

Their next game will be in six days, when they take on the 0-4 Lunar Owls. The Lunar Owls were supposed to have Napheesa Collier leading the way, but she recently underwent double ankle surgery that would take months for her to recover from.