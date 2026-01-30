Paige Bueckers and Caitlin Clark have become two of the biggest breakout stars in the WNBA since entering the league. The two were first overall picks in back-to-back years, so it should come as no surprise that they get compared to and pitted against one another constantly. However, Bueckers took the chance to clear the air while appearing on Kylie Kelce's “Not Gonna Lie” podcast on Tuesday, letting the public know that the “rivalry” between them is more of a media creation than a reality.

“It’s crazy ’cause like everybody’s pinned me and Caitlyn against each other for the longest time and we’re cool, like we’re friends,” Bueckers said. “But again, it’s respect for the competition, so we understand how the media works and how they want to pin two people against each other, and they’re supposed to hate each other.”

Bueckers and Clark also share a history as opponents in their college days. The two went head-to-head when UConn and Iowa competed in the 2024 NCAA Final Four. The contest became the most-watched women's basketball game in history, as 14.2 million viewers tuned in to see Clark's Iowa squad top Bueckers' UConn 71-69.

Iowa Vs UConn Final Four Matchup Goes Down To The Wire!! Caitlin Clark Vs Paige Bueckers!! 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/wdfqR9V2TB — SSN Jay-O (@Jay_3shifty) April 6, 2024

Now, the two have even less of a reason to be at odds with each other. The Dallas Wings and Indiana Fever stars are set to compete together when Team USA takes the court for the FIBA World Cup in September. Bueckers and Clark have already gotten to practice together when they attended USA Basketball senior camp at Duke University in December, and the reigning Rookie of the Year seems excited to see what impact their pairing will have on women's basketball fans.

“To have like two fan bases that really hate each other have to come together for a couple of months would be really fun. And so everybody will just have to get along for a little bit,” Bueckers said.