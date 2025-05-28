New Dallas Wings star Paige Bueckers is just getting her career underway in the WNBA, but Tuesday night was extra special for the No. 1 overall pick.

In just her fifth career game, Bueckers made her return to the state of Connecticut for a game against the Sun. Of course, the 2025 National Champion is a legend in the state after leading UConn to the title in the spring, so she will receive a warm welcome every time she plays there for the rest of her career.

Before her first game back in the state where she became famous, Bueckers received a loud ovation when she was introduced.

Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers (5) reacts after a play against the Connecticut Sun in the first half at Mohegan Sun Arena.
Dallas Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale (24) shoots the ball against Connecticut Sun guard Jacy Sheldon (4) in the first half at Mohegan Sun Arena.
Dallas Wings guard Ty Harris poses for a photo during the 2025 Dallas Wings Media Day.
Featured image Paige Bueckers
Right from the opening tip on Tuesday, Bueckers looked extremely comfortable. She dominated from start to finish, setting a new career-high in points with 21 and doing it on 8-for-10 shooting. The former UConn star also contributed in other ways, adding five rebounds, seven assists, two steals and a block.

That calm and comfort carried over to the rest of the team, as the Wings were able to get their first win of the season in a dominant 109-87 victory over the Sun to improve to 1-4 on the season.

Dallas hasn't quite had as much success as they would have hoped for this season, but there is still time to get things turned around as Bueckers starts to get settled in during her rookie season. The chemistry between her and Arike Ogunbowale is still growing, and the Wings have a lot of new additions that are starting to mesh as well. Tuesday night was an important step in the right direction in that department.

Despite the struggles of the team overall, Bueckers still has not looked overwhelmed at all playing against other professionals. While the shooting efficiency has fluctuated so far during her young career, the pace of the game and the size, strength and speed of opposing players hasn't seemed to bother her all that much. When she gets rolling like she did on Tuesday night, she will still be very difficult to slow down.