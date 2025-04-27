ARLINGTON, TX — The Dallas Wings held their first day of training camp in Arlington on Sunday. Paige Bueckers, the Wings No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft, appeared to already be locked in. She was connecting on her shots and has already seemingly developed chemistry with her teammates.

Paige Bueckers is locked in right now

Of course, Bueckers was a fan-favorite at UConn, and a number of Huskies fans have become Wings fans because of her. What does that mean to Bueckers?

I asked Paige Bueckers about UConn fans becoming Wings fans because of her.

“It means everything,” Bueckers told reporters on Sunday. “Just to see that love and support and people tune in to watch women's basketball. I feel like a lot of times they start with a player and then they fall in love with the game and the whole entire team and then the whole entire league. Just to get the game moving like that in the right direction and be part of that momentum, it's awesome.”

Expectations are especially high for Paige Bueckers as she prepares for her first season in the WNBA. Bueckers is ready for the challenge, but there are still difficulties when it comes to meeting expectations as a rookie. Wings head coach Chris Koclanes revealed what he has seen from Bueckers amid all of the attention on her.

I asked Wings new head coach Chris Koclanes about how Paige Bueckers has handled the pressure of being a number one overall pick. "It's extremely impressive"

“It's just extremely impressive,” Koclanes said of the way Bueckers has dealt with the pressure of being the number one overall pick. “The grace that she's able to handle everything that's thrown her way. And then you get her on the floor and just makes the game look easy. You know, credit to her for all the hard work and time and effort she puts in.

“But it's fun to coach because you can just kind of keep it simple, give her a little bit and then allow for her to go do what she does… It's been fun to watch her build those relationships with Arike (Ogunbowale) and all the new players… and just start to build that chemistry.”

Paige Bueckers will attempt to continue developing chemistry with her new teammates as training camp moves forward.