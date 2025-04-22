Paige Bueckers continues to rack up honors following her storied college career with UConn women's basketball and pick as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft. Her hometown of Hopkins, Minnesota, announced this week that it will temporarily rename itself “Paige Bueckers, Minnesota” on May 16, the date of her first professional game with the Dallas Wings.

In addition to the symbolic renaming, the city also declared the same date “Paige Bueckers Day” to celebrate her contributions to women’s basketball and recognize her as a hometown hero. The proclamation was issued as part of a community event that will include game-day specials at local businesses and a public watch party for the Wings’ season opener.

“The City of Hopkins would like to honor her accomplishments and wish her the best of luck at the professional level by proclaiming May 16th as Paige Bueckers Day and renaming the city to Paige Bueckers, Minnesota for the day,” the city stated in its proclamation, via Austin Curtwright of USA Today. “We invite the community to celebrate the kickoff of the WNBA season with Think Hopkins and our local businesses on WNBA watch day, where businesses will have themed specials, air the game and celebrate the season opener – because everybody watches women’s sports.”

Paige Bueckers taking her talent from UConn to Dallas

Bueckers, who grew up in Hopkins and starred at Hopkins High School, led UConn to the 2025 NCAA national championship and capped her college career as a two-time All-American. She averaged 19.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.6 assists in her final season and helped guide the Huskies to a 37-3 record and a decisive 82-59 win over South Carolina in the national title game.

After overcoming an ACL injury that sidelined her during much of her sophomore and junior years, Bueckers returned to form as a senior and fulfilled her early promise as the nation’s top high school recruit in 2020.

Now with the Wings, Bueckers is expected to join Arike Ogunbowale in forming a high-powered backcourt.

General manager Curt Miller made it clear post-draft that Bueckers is a foundational player for the franchise.

“We’re really excited to have a generational talent in Paige Bueckers coming to Dallas,” Miller said. “I can absolutely promise (she won’t be traded).”