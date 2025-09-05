Satou Sabally and Arike Ogunbowale led the Dallas Wings to a deep postseason run in 2023. In 2024, Sabally missed the first half of the season with an injury. Sabally returned after the Olympic break, but recent comments she made on Sue Bird's podcast suggest she may have been already prepared for a fresh start. The forward ended up requesting a trade following the 2024 WNBA season — a request the Wings accepted and sent her to the Phoenix Mercury in a deal. So, what led to Sabally's dissatisfaction with the Wings' organization?

“I felt like I left everything in Dallas and I poured so much into a club where I felt like there’s no stability that will really give me the stability that I need,” Sabally said on Bird's podcast. “I felt like I gave everything and I wasn't able to leave sooner, so that was the year to leave. I was just happy that Phoenix being an organization that really provides for their players and has an ecosystem that allows you to really flourish and like focus on, you know, the best rehab people out here.

“I realized once I was here, I'm like, ‘Oh… there was not a lot of resources.' Like, worrying about your own pregame meals, like that's crazy. And no shade at all, but I think we deserve to be in organizations that cater to their players.”

Sabally has found success with the Mercury. The former Wings forward is averaging 16.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.3 steals per outing with her new team. Additionally, Sabally earned the third All-Star selection of her career.

As part of her comments, Sabally said she was not attempting to “shade” the Wings' organization. However, she also suggested that Dallas did not provide as many “resources” as Phoenix. Sabally hinted that she had to worry about getting her “own pregame meals” before joining the Mercury.

The Wings are trying to become a team that free agents want to join. Dallas is building around star rookie Paige Bueckers, and bringing in other stars in the future will surely be part of the plan. Sabally's comments won't help in that regard, but the Wings are clearly upgrading their future as evidenced by their plans to build an impressive new practice facility and arena in Dallas (the team currently plays at The University of Texas at Arlington's College Park Center in Arlington, TX).