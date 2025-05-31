Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers was recently placed in concussion protocol and will miss a minimum of two games. It is unquestionably a difficult blow to a team that is just 1-5 overall so far in the 2025 WNBA season. Following the news, the Wings released their official injury report for Saturday's game against the Chicago Sky. Bueckers was not the only player listed on it, as guard Tyasha Harris is listed as questionable due to a knee injury.

Harris did not play on Thursday in the Wings' 97-92 loss against the Sky in Chicago due to the knee concern. There is a chance that she could return for the Sky-Wings rematch on Saturday night in Arlington, however.

Harris, a 27-year-old, is a backup guard for Dallas. With Bueckers out, Harris could potentially start if she is available.

Tyasha Harris making important impact on Wings in 2025 season

In five games played this season, the veteran guard is averaging 4.6 points, 2.6 assists and 1.0 rebounds per game. She is shooting 44.4 percent from the field and 45.5 percent on her three-point attempts as well.

Harris has already played an important role in 2025 with this Wings team. As mentioned, though, she could be on track to start given the Buckers injury news. Dallas needs another reliable ball-handler alongside Arike Ogunbowale in the starting lineup.

Rookies Aziaha James and JJ Quinerly are also candidates to start. Dallas could turn to Maddy Siegrist or Teaira McCowan if they want to utilize a big starting lineup. Either way, a player who has primarily come off the bench will need to start on Saturday due to Bueckers' injury absence.

The Wings will provide updates on Tyasha Harris' injury status before Saturday's matchup. Dallas is set to host Chicago at 8 PM EST in what projects to be another competitive affair following Thursday's exciting game.