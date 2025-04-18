The Indiana Fever took full advantage of their second- and third-round picks in the 2025 WNBA Draft, ensuring they added some depth to their young core. The Fever did most of their team-building in the last two drafts when they had back-to-back No. 1 picks, taking their superstars of the future in Aliyah Boston and Caitlin Clark.

Indiana also brought in veteran help in DeWanna Bonner, Sydney Colson, and Sophie Cunningham, meaning the organization only needed to fill key roles in this year's draft to meet its playoff contention goals. Let's see if any of the Fever's three draft picks will end up being their missing roster piece.

No. 19 – F Makayla Timpson, Florida State

The Fever's main concern was finding a defensive-minded prospect, and Makayla Timpson puts those worries to bed. Timpson's physical impact in the paint is undeniable. She plays with high energy and relentless attack, making her play look effortless as she dominates both ends of the floor. The 6-foot-2 dynamo averaged a double-double in her last campaign in a Seminoles uniform, putting up 17.5 points and 10.6 boards on 54% shooting.

The 22-year-old can solidly execute the mid-range jumper in addition to being an efficient point scorer. Add in the fact that she's one of the nation's best shot-blockers at 3.1 per game, and Timpson looks to be the exact fit for the Fever.

Grade: B+

No. 20 – G Bree Hall, South Carolina

Indiana reinforces its desire for defenders by using its second-straight pick to take Bree Hall. As one of the nation's best defensive players, Hall has the potential to match up with any opponent on any night and give them hell.

Coming from one of the NCAA's premier programs doesn't hurt Hall's draft stock either. The level of experience, leadership, and discipline that she brings from legend Dawn Staley's South Carolina squad gives her an edge at the pro level. Hall has showcased her ability to score, facilitate, and defend as a guard, and that level of versatility reinforces the value she'll bring to the Fever.

Grade: B

No. 33 – G Yvonne Ejim, Gonzaga

For a choice made near the very end of the draft, Yvonne Ejim is a solid pickup for the Fever. She can contribute offensively, but she definitely still fits in with the defensive-minded draft class Indiana went for. Ejim remained consistent throughout her college career, earning her a reputation for being able to impact both ends of the floor.

Ejim might have a harder time making Indiana's final roster now that the team is so stacked, but she has serious upside and is the type of player who could make an immediate impact. The Fever could use a well-rounded player at her size to support the rest of the lineup, and they may have found the solution in Ejim.

Grade: C+

Indiana approached the 2025 WNBA Draft with a strategy of finding players to help boost the team to championship contention. With only three opportunities later in the draft to choose, the Fever managed to do just that, selecting prospects that complement the elite group of players they already have. Adding Timpson, Hall, and Ejim enhances the roster depth and rounds out what could be the Indiana Fever's second-ever championship squad.

Final draft night grade: B