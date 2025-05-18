Indiana Fever star Aliyah Boston got a huge surprise gift from rapper Plies to begin the 2025 WNBA season.

Boston was preparing for the Fever's season opener against the Chicago Sky on Saturday. It marked the star of her second season in the league, following an amazing collegiate career at South Carolina. She won a national championship in 2024, entering the WNBA ranks with a winning mentality.

Plies, who supports South Carolina, showed up to the Fever game and surprised Boston with a special necklace before the game commenced. The star forward was happy to receive the gift from the rapper.

“Find People That Deserves The Support & Support Them!!! @aa_boston Is One Of Them Ones!!” Plies said.

“It’s so fyeee🔥 thank youu!!” Boston replied in a quote tweet.

Find People That Deserves The Support & Support Them!!! @aa_boston Is One Of Them Ones!! @GamecockWBB 🔥👊🏾💯 pic.twitter.com/Mbh0tuiTcm — Plies (@plies) May 18, 2025

How Aliyah Boston, Fever played against Sky

Aliyah Boston was grateful for Plies' gesture, and responded by helping the Fever dominate the Sky 93-58 on Saturday.

Indiana started their season on a solid note, being effective on offense as they scored 20 or more points throughout each of the four quarters. They were also impressive on the defensive side of the ball, holding Chicago to 29.1% shooting from the field, including 22.2% from beyond the arc. Their aggression was also worthy to note, getting to the line 25 times as they made 16 total free throws.

Four players scored in double-digits on Indiana's behalf. Caitlin Clark finished with a stat line of 20 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists, four blocks, and two steals. She shot 6-of-13 overall, including 4-of-8 from downtown, and 4-of-4 from the free-throw line. Aliyah Boston came next with 19 points and 13 rebounds, Natasha Howard put up 15 points and five rebounds, while Kelsey Mitchell scored 15 points.

The Fever will prepare for their next matchup, remaining at home. They host the Atlanta Dream on May 20 at 7 p.m. ET.