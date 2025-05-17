A Caitlin Clark-Angel Reese heated incident stole headlines during the Indiana Fever's 93-58 win against the Chicago Sky on Saturday. The incident — which saw Clark commit a hard foul on Reese which led to Angel going after Caitlin — resulted in a flagrant foul for Clark and off-setting technical fouls for Reese and Aliyah Boston. Boston, however, was not aware she received a technical foul until her postgame press conference, via Tony East.

“Wait what! AB got the tech? I got the tech? Oh no,” A clearly surprised Boston said during the press conference.

The initial question was directed for Clark and even as the Fever guard began to answer the question, Boston could not hold back her shocked reaction. She couldn't believe she received a technical foul.

Clark, meanwhile, proceeded to explain what occurred during the incident.

“First of all, let's not make it anything that it's not,” Clark said. “It was just a good play on the basketball. I'm not sure what the ref saw to upgrade it. That's up to their discretion after watching initial whatever happened during the play and then whatever happened after. You know, we watch a lot of basketball, it's a take foul to put them at the free throw line rather than give up two points.

“I've watched a lot of baseball in my life, that's exactly what it was. I wasn't trying to do anything malicious. That's not the type of player I am. This wasn't anything like that and I went for the ball and that's clear as day in the replay. You watch it, it shouldn't have been upgraded. But again, that's up to the ref's discretion.”

Although Clark said she was unaware of what led to Boston receiving a technical foul, she did appreciate her Fever teammate having her back.

“I appreciate AB having my back I guess, I don't even know what she did. I didn't see that,” Clark said before turning to Boston and sharing a message with her. “Have fun paying that fine.”

The Fever's next game is scheduled for Tuesday against the Atlanta Dream.