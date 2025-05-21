The Indiana Fever are taking on the Atlanta Dream in their second game of the season. After defeating the Chicago Sky 93-58 in the season opener, Indiana hopes to begin the year 2-0. However, many are complaining about the referees in Tuesday's contest, that even had Caitlin Clark's boyfriend react on social media.

With the Fever losing the game 44-42 at halftime, numerous individuals stormed social media to criticize the referees for this contest. Clark's boyfriend was one of them, who shared a perfect post trolling the refs.

“Good to see the W refs in mid-season form.”

Despite the battle against the refs, Caitlin Clark is still performing well for the Fever. The 23-year-old guard has accumulated 19 points, five rebounds, and eight assists through three quarters of play. Unfortunately, it's not even to fend off the Dream, as Atlanta owns a 76-65 lead entering the fourth quarter.

But at the very least, Caitlin Clark's boyfriend is shedding light on what many WNBA fans complain about. The refereeing. Fans everywhere couldn't help but join in on the trolling by sharing posts of their own about the refs in the Fever-Dream game.

“These referees in the Fever game can't ref a JV girls' high school game,” said one fan.

One individual claimed, “Refs are blind af. It's Indiana Fever v Atlanta Dream & refs.”

“Fever is just never gonna be a team with a good whistle. The refs might as well be blindfolded, for as horrific as they are,” explained another user.

This fan asked, “Who are these refs in this Indiana Fever game? Can they get one call right?”

Perhaps the referees will improve as the season progresses. However, as most sports fans know, when the refs are bad, they are typically always bad. Especially when the calls are against your favorite team.

Despite the complaints about the refs in the Fever-Dream game, expectations are high for Indiana as a whole. The front office brought in a ton of talent in the offseason to build around Caitlin Clark in the hopes of making a deeper playoff run last season.