Being the face of a league or organization entails more than just possessing supreme talent. It requires perspective, gratitude, self-awareness and a commitment to inspiring fans, on and off the clock. Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark obviously takes her role as the most popular women's basketball player in the world incredibly seriously.

Hours before Tuesday night's home game versus the Atlanta Dream, the 2024 Rookie of the Year made a lasting impression on people inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse. She signed many autographs and took pictures with multiple fans, honoring the request of the excited individuals who arrived at the building well before opening tip-off just for a chance to interact with the sensational guard. Clark fulfilled their wishes.

Young girls could not contain their enthusiasm after receiving a prized memento from their favorite player and possible hero. Teenage boys wondered aloud how many points she was going to score versus Atlanta. Parents praised her personality and generosity. No. 22 resonates with all demographics. She transcends the sport.

Caitlin Clark continues to push the league forward

The WNBA has watched the Clark effect do absolute wonders for the product in just over a year's time. Last season, the league enjoyed record-setting viewership and attendance numbers. There are many impressive athletes who perform at a high level and boast amazing accolades, but the Iowa Hawkeyes alum is undeniably the most influential figure in the game today. Based on her pregame fan exchanges, she embraces and respects that responsibility.

Clark led the Fever to a 93-58 victory in Sunday's season opener versus the Chicago Sky, posting a triple-double of 20 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists (also had four blocks and two steals). Although much of the talk centered around her viral moment with Angel Reese, it is important to spotlight her terrific effort. The 2024 All-WNBA First-Team selection enters the new campaign as a serious MVP contender.

However, if one asks the delighted fans who are grinning ear to ear after securing a Caitlin Clark autograph, they will say she is already at the pinnacle. And the 23-year-old just brought them up there with her.