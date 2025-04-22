Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark did a favor for her former college team this past season. Iowa women's basketball coach Jan Jensen reveals Clark practiced with Iowa before their February game against USC, per OnIowa Live. Clark played the role of USC star JuJu Watkins in the practice.

“Before that game,” Jensen said, “about 10 days before, Caitlin says, ‘Hey, do you want me to practice?' and I said, ‘Don't tease me.'”

It turns out it was a real request. According to NCAA rules, former players are allowed to practice with their college teams. Clark got to then practice with the Hawkeyes.

Iowa women's basketball went on to defeat USC in that game, 76-69. Clark had her Iowa jersey retired that night as well for the program.

There are big expectations for Caitlin Clark this year with the Fever

Clark is getting ready to start her second season in the WNBA, with the Fever. The Fever star led her team to the postseason last year, following a rocky start. Indiana bowed in the postseason to the Connecticut Sun.

Clark finished the year averaging 19.2 points and 5.7 rebounds a game. She led her squad in points. Clark also won Rookie of the Year in the league.

Fever fans hope she can lead the club this season to even greater heights. She will have help, as the club drafted Florida State star Makayla Timpson in the WNBA Draft this year. Former South Carolina guard Bree Hall was also drafted, so the Fever will have new faces to work into the mix.

Clark is the centerpiece of the club, though. Not only is she the face of the Fever, she is also arguably the face of the WNBA. Clark helped fuel a surge in television ratings for the league last year.

The WNBA season starts up on May 16. Training camps begin on April 27.