The Indiana Fever have shown support to the Indiana Pacers since their playoff series with the Milwaukee Bucks started, and they have enjoyed their time at the games as the home team is up 2-0. Caitlin Clark was at Game 1 supporting the Pacers as they defeated the Bucks, and in Game 2, she brought more of her teammates along.

During a game break, the Fever were able to throw T-shirts to the fans to get them hyped up as the Pacers were looking to secure a 2-0 lead.

💪💪💪@indianafever in the house throwing out t-shirts to the fans for Game 2 👕❤️ pic.twitter.com/yCENQ7om6j — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) April 23, 2025 Expand Tweet

Late in the game, the Bucks made a run to cut their deficit down, but the Pacers hit some big shots in the end to secure the victory. As Andrew Nembhard hit a big three to help the Pacers extend their lead, Kelsey Mitchell and Clark were seen getting excited.

Caitlin Clark and Kelsey Mitchell loved this clutch three by Andrew Nembhard in @Pacers Game 2 🔥 pic.twitter.com/SowMDDmpjE — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) April 23, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Fever have been supporting the Pacers all season, and there's no surprise that they're here rooting for them as they compete for a championship. The Pacers team has also supported the Fever through their season, and they'll most likely be at the games as well.

Fever ready to replicate Pacers' success in Indiana

The Pacers have been to the playoffs for the past two seasons and have been led by Tyrese Haliburton. Last season, they made it as far as the Eastern Conference Finals, where they lost to the Boston Celtics, and this year they're hoping to have more success in the postseason. They have to go through the Bucks once again, whom they defeated in the first round of the playoffs last season.

Basketball in Indiana can't get any better, as the Fever are also looking to make it to the playoffs for their second straight season as well. Caitlin Clark helped lead the Fever to the playoffs last year as they lost to the Connecticut Sun in the first round.

During the offseason, they re-upped on talent, as they re-signed Kelsey Mitchell and signed DeWanna Bonner, Natasha Howard, and Sydney Colson. They also acquired Sophie Cunningham and Jaelyn Brown through trades, and Cunningham shared how she felt about playing with someone like Clark.

“I think when you have someone like Caitlin she doesn’t really need a lot of help,” Cunningham said via Yahoo Sports. “Like she already knows how to play the game. She knows where she wants to be, she has an itch and a willingness to do whatever it takes to win. But I think again, you don’t know what you don’t know. In our league it’s all about experience and it’s about people taking you under your wing and helping you out. So I’ve always said if she wants that I’m going to kind of be there for her.”