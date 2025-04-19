As the Indiana Pacers are set to face the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round of the playoffs, they're already receiving major support from their fans. One of those fans is Caitlin Clark, who led the Indiana Fever to the playoffs in her first year in the league. Clark has not been shy of supporting the Pacers, and has done so several times during the season. With the Pacers on a mission of trying to capture a championship, the Fever will also be hoping to do the same next season as they've loaded up during free agency.

The Pacers also supported the Fever during their season, and Tyrese Haliburton was one of their biggest supporters. There's no doubt that Indiana has two of the best young guards in both the NBA and WNBA, and it should feel good to know that they are supporting each other's success whenever they can.

Caitlin Clark, Fever ready to dominate next season

Clark had an amazing rookie season with the Fever, averaging 19.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 8.4 assists per game, while shooting 41.7 percent from the field and 34.4 percent from the 3-point line. The Fever lost in the first round of the playoffs last season against the Connecticut Sun.

The Fever are looking to be even more competitive this season, as they re-signed Kelsey Mitchell, signing DeWanna Bonner, Natasha Howard, and Sydney Colson. They also acquired Sophie Cunningham and Jaelyn Brown through trades, and Cunningham recently shared how she felt about playing with a talent like Clark.

“I think when you have someone like Caitlin she doesn’t really need a lot of help,” Cunningham said via Yahoo Sports. “Like she already knows how to play the game. She knows where she wants to be, she has an itch and a willingness to do whatever it takes to win. But I think again, you don’t know what you don’t know. In our league it’s all about experience and it’s about people taking you under your wing and helping you out. So I’ve always said if she wants that I’m going to kind of be there for her.”

Cunningham will be a big piece for the Fever coming off the bench next season, and the other new players on the team will be a help, too. Clark will only be better going into her second season, and she'll be looking to make a deeper playoff run next year.